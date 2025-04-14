Russia Systematically Using Poisonous Gas On Frontlines Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are systematically using chemicals on the battlefield - specifically, munitions containing poisonous gases.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR), according to Ukrinform.

HUR emphasized that due to their inability to achieve the objectives set by the Kremlin leadership on the battlefield, Russian invaders have turned to using chemicals at the front, and this practice has become systematic.

"Currently, on the line of contact - particularly in Zaporizhzhia region near the settlement of Shcherbaky - there is a growing number of cases where the enemy uses munitions containing poisonous gas. Most commonly, these are RG-Vo grenades, which the Russians drop from drones onto positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces," the report states.

Intelligence officials note that the gas used by Russian invaders affects the mucous membranes and respiratory system. Being in a contaminated area without protective equipment can have fatal consequences. Unfortunately, there have been casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

Examinations of the chemical substances used by the Russians are ongoing in order to precisely identify them, HUR added.

