Trump: The War Between Russia And Ukraine Is Biden's War, Not Mine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has once again commented on Russia's war against Ukraine, calling it“Biden's war” and blaming, among others, President Zelensky for its outbreak.

He made the statement on his own social media platform, Truth Social , according to Ukrinform.

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden's war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” Trump wrote on Monday, the day after the Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

“President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I had nothing to do with this war, but am working diligently to get the death and destruction to stop,” the U.S. President said.

He repeated his previous claims that the war would not have happened if he had been elected in 2020, once again calling those elections“rigged.”

“President Zelensky and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to stop, and fast. So sad!” Trump wrote.

Zelensky saysmust be on Ukraine's side

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Sunday, President Trump stated that he had been told Russia“made a mistake” by attacking Sumy on Palm Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 35 people and injuries to 120 more.

Photo: White House