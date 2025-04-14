403
Egyptian President Arrives In Kuwait On State Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi arrived in Kuwait Monday on a state visit.
His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received the Egyptian President and his accompanying delegation at the Amiri Airport. Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shireedah Al-Mousherji and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya were also among the audience. Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah is heading the Mission of Honor accompanying the distinguished guest.
Upon arrival, the national anthems of both countries were played. His Highness the Amir greeted the Egyptian delegation before artillery fired a 21-gun salute for President Al-Sisi. (end)
