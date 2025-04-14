403
Mod Undersec. Discusses Coop. With Australia, Czech Delegations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, received on Monday Australian Ambassador to Kuwait Melissa Kelly, an with Deputy Assistant Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Michal Rendla, separately.
A ministry statement said both meetings focused on enhancing cooperation with the Australian and Czech counterparts.
Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabah reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to broadening the horizons of cooperation with friendly countries, the statement added. (end)
