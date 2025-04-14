RTA Rolls Out Awareness Events To Mark GCC Traffic Week 2025 In Coordination With Ministry Of Interior

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launch a broad range of awareness activities as part of the Unified GCC Traffic Week, taking place from 14 to 20 April 2025 under the theme“Driving Without a Phone”.

The campaign is organised in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with Emirates Driving Institute and Michelin Tyres. The campaign forms part of RTA's ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness of traffic regulations and promote safer driving behaviours, thereby contributing to the achievement of strategic performance indicators and the goals of Dubai's Traffic Safety Strategy.

RTA stresses the importance of this year's theme, Driving Without a Phone, which aims to discourage mobile phone use while driving. RTA referenced findings from recent traffic studies revealing that drivers distracted by phone use experience a reduction in reaction time comparable to driving under the influence of alcohol, by up to 80%. Furthermore, their ability to respond to unexpected road hazards is reduced by 50%.

RTA implements structured awareness plans targeting all segments of the community, aligned with the Awareness Pillar, one of the key components of Dubai's Traffic Safety Strategy. In recent years, RTA has prioritised several core topics, particularly the importance of avoiding mobile phone use while driving to support a culture of responsible road behaviour.

This year's primary field activities will take place at the central exhibition organised by the Ministry of Interior in Sharjah. The exhibition will run throughout the week and will feature participation from traffic departments across the UAE, alongside stakeholders from various public and private sector entities.

As part of GCC Traffic Week, RTA will also conduct supplementary awareness activities targeting schools and universities, along with digital campaigns across social media platforms. Awareness messages will be prominently displayed on billboards and electronic screens at RTA customer service centres and partner locations.

RTA urges drivers and users of individual mobility modes to recognise the critical importance of staying focused while on the road. RTA also reminds motorists that using a mobile phone while driving incurs a fine of AED 800 and four black points.