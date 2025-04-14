UDT Celebrates 30 Years Of IT Innovation

National Technology Solutions Provider Announces New Initiatives, Awards and Accolades Underscoring its Impact on its Clients, Industry and Community

MIAMI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UDT , a national technology solutions provider, today announced its introduction of new initiatives as it celebrates 30 years of developing innovations driving digital transformation and business success. The company also announced recent industry awards and accolades for its leadership helping clients "Accomplish More."

With over 400 employees across the country, UDT modernizes, secures, and manages complete IT systems for commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and education organizations. The Miami-based company is noted as an industry leader delivering IT managed and lifecycle services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, voice, connectivity, cyber security, computing and managed IT as a service.

"Over the past 30 years, UDT has been distinguished for our transformative impact helping clients harness innovation to achieve their desired business outcomes," CEO and Co-Founder Henry Fleches said. "This milestone reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team members, the strength of our industry partnerships, and the impact of our community engagement. Looking ahead, we will continue delivering forward-thinking, business-minded solutions in a collaborative, trusted culture."

Some history on UDT: Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and tireless work ethic, Fleches and longtime friend Gerard Amaro established UDT in 1995 as a bold vision out of their parent's home. Keeping a close pulse on clients' changing needs, they reinvented and transformed UDT from a South Florida IT reseller to an industry-leading, award-winning enterprise technology solutions provider with major clients nationwide and over $400 million in annual revenues.

"Looking ahead, UDT is focused on driving client success and growth in the AI era, strengthening the breadth and depth of our IT managed solutions portfolio, and developing game-changing software," Fleches added. "Despite the constant change of technology, we remain humbled by the trust our clients place in us. Our goal is to keep earning that trust every day by delivering solutions that truly move them forward."

Key new initiatives include:



AI Enablement : Helping organizations adopt an AI-first mindset and get the full value of emerging technologies. Notably, UDT is creating its own "AI Center of Excellence" for emerging AI technologies and solutions for clients and partners.

Managed Services Expansion : Continuing to expand its managed service offerings to provide enhanced protection and secure bandwidth for organizations and schools. Service-enabled Platforms: Developing and deploying advanced software that provides real-time visibility, data, and automation across the full IT asset lifecycle, giving clients "last-mile" data-driven insights that maximize performance and business outcomes. This month, HP recognized UDT as its "Digital Services Partner of the Year," highlighting UDT's digital innovation.

Noteworthy achievements that distinguished UDT over the past 30 years include:



Enterprise and Government: UDT has established long-standing partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, key state governments and agencies, Native American tribal governments and enterprises, and leading local government and public safety organizations. Many client relationships span almost 20 years.

Education: In K-12 education, UDT pioneered secure digital one-to-one learning at scale. The company partners with 10 of the nation's top 20 school districts and serves almost 10% of America's students. Recognizing its dedication to innovation in education, Intel Corporation , named UDT its "2025 Partner of the Year for Education."

Sustainability: From creating programs with technology manufacturers to cut packaging waste from millions of IT devices shipped annually, to becoming the first national sponsor of the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) and the State EdTech Leaders (SETDA) environmental sustainability initiative, UDT is noted for its leadership in sustainability. Cybersecurity: UDT's Cyber Risk Management and Threat Deterrence solutions support clients across all industries, including organizations across the U.S. government's Critical Infrastructure sectors.

UDT has been recognized with countless awards and accolades. Most recently, UDT made the 2025 Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in America by region for the Southeast (South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico). Additionally, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named UDT to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. Beyond business and technology, UDT actively supports communities through food and toy drives, youth sports camps including 12th Man Football & Cheer Camp, and Special Olympics.

