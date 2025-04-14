Commonwealth Lodging Assumes Management Of Two Ramada Hotels In Virginia Beach

Ramada Plaza By Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC , a performance-driven hospitality management firm based in Virginia Beach, is pleased to announce it has assumed management of the Ramada Plaza and Ramada hotels located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Ramada Plaza, situated between 28th and 29th Streets, offers 166 oceanfront rooms, each with private balconies and a sweeping view of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests enjoy direct access to the beach and boardwalk and premium amenities including Lolly's Creamery, Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, an indoor pool, a game room, and 2,700 square feet of event space accommodating up to 150 guests.

Directly across the street at 2810 Atlantic Avenue, the Ramada hotel caters to value-conscious travelers with an outdoor pool, a prime location within walking distance of the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, Neptune's Park, and a wide variety of restaurants.

“Our team has deep roots at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and we're excited to re-engage with our home community,” said Edward Denton, Chief Development Officer at Commonwealth Lodging.“Our hotel managers are passionate about hospitality and creating exceptional guest experiences, and we see significant potential to elevate both properties.”

Commonwealth Lodging specializes in hands-on hospitality management, with a focus on optimizing performance and delivering memorable guest stays. The company manages over a dozen properties from New Jersey to Mississippi and is actively pursuing acquisitions and management opportunities throughout the southeast.

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging is a Virginia-based hospitality management and consulting firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners. The company has extensive experience managing both select- and full-service hotels nationwide, with a focus on stabilizing operations, enhancing cash flow, and maximizing investor returns.

