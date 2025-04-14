Zwittercotm Introduces New FDA Compliant Anti-Fouling Membranes For Whey Processing

ZwitterCo is on a mission to solve the world's most urgent water problems with its advanced zwitterionic membranes that combat organic fouling, the biggest challenge in filtration. ZwitterCo's award-winning technology enhances membrane life and performance in high-strength industrial wastewater, surface water, and food process streams, driving sustainable water reuse and reducing chemical use. For more information, visit .

