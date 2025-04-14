Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zwittercotm Introduces New FDA Compliant Anti-Fouling Membranes For Whey Processing

2025-04-14 02:46:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZwitterCo, a leader in developing and commercializing organic fouling-immune membrane technology based on the extreme hydrophilicity of zwitterions, has focused primarily on high strength water and wastewater treatment to date. The Company is now pursuing dairy and food processing with this new sanitary product line. "ZwitterCo's anti-fouling membranes enable dairy processors to fully recover performance with a shorter, faster cleaning program that reduces chemicals, water, and energy requirements and saves time and money," said Jon Goodman, ZwitterCo's Vice President for Food Processing & Specialties. "ZwitterCo is developing anti-fouling membranes that are the next evolution of membrane technology for food and dairy processors."

About ZwitterCo

ZwitterCo is on a mission to solve the world's most urgent water problems with its advanced zwitterionic membranes that combat organic fouling, the biggest challenge in filtration. ZwitterCo's award-winning technology enhances membrane life and performance in high-strength industrial wastewater, surface water, and food process streams, driving sustainable water reuse and reducing chemical use. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Christy Harner, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ZwitterCo

