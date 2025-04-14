Blackdoctor Appoints Akinwole (Aki) Garrett As President & COO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This marks a bold new chapter for BlackDoctor," said Reggie Ware, CEO of BDO. "Our power lies in our culture, the trust from our community, and our storytelling. Aki brings the leadership and vision to help us reach even more families, drive meaningful change, and continue our mission to make every Black family as healthy as possible."

As President and COO, Garrett will report directly to CEO Reggie Ware and oversee BDO's daily operations, business strategy, and expansion into new verticals including premium video, influencer marketing via podcasting, lifestyle, strategic partnerships and e-commerce. He will also optimize existing business lines such as editorial, live events, and brand marketing.

"I am honored to join BlackDoctor at such a transformative time," said Garrett. "BDO has spent 20 years earning its place as the most trusted source for Black health and wellness. I'm excited to usher in the next phase - BDO 2.0 - as we build upon that legacy and innovate for the future."

Garrett's deep expertise spans both organic and acquisition-based growth strategies. Prior to joining BDO, he served as Vice President, Head of Business Development and M&A at REVOLT Media & TV - the largest Black-owned media company in the U.S. - where he spearheaded strategic initiatives that launched new business ventures and expanded revenue streams. His leadership was instrumental in creating the REVOLT Podcast Network, 440 Artists (music distribution), the REVOLT Creator Network, and REVOLT Shop (eCommerce), along with several high-impact acquisitions.

Before REVOLT, Garrett held senior roles at SHE Media (formerly SheKnows Media), where he played a key role in the company's acquisition by Penske Media. He has also held business development positions at CBS (now Paramount) and The Walt Disney Company.

"Having personally experienced health challenges and seen them affect my family, BDO's mission resonates with me deeply," Garrett added. "This role blends my passion for wellness with my commitment to serving the Black community in meaningful, transformative ways."

Garrett holds a BSBA from Washington University in St. Louis' Olin School of Business and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He resides in North Carolina with his wife of 10 years and their three children.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, is the leading health and wellness destination for people of color, leveraging culture, content and technology to transform people's lives for the better.

With 6.5 million monthly website visitors and a social media reach of 20 million, BDO also offers the largest online directory of Black physicians and dentists. Moreover, BDO recently launched the BlackDoctor Chat Bot - the first AI-powered tool designed to provide culturally competent answers to health questions in real time.

To learn more, visit .

