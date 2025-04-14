Standard Motor Products Expands Parking Brake Actuator Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On almost all new vehicles, manually operated cable parking brakes have been replaced by electronic parking brake actuators. These new actuators are also an integral part of electronic safety systems found on today's vehicles. Standard® Parking Brake Actuators are always 100% new, never remanufactured, and are designed to match OE performance and integrate seamlessly with electronic safety systems. Plug and play design means that no additional programming is required during installation, and many Parking Brake Actuators include the necessary O-ring and hardware for a complete repair. Precision engineering ensures long-term durability and performance. Additionally, Standard® subjects each Parking Brake Actuator to rigorous testing in SMP's lab in New York and on actual vehicles at its Testing Center in Texas for durability and optimum performance in all conditions.

Standard® has recently introduced new coverage in this category for millions of late-model import and domestic vehicles. New applications include Ford vehicles like the 2023-22 Escape, Bronco Sport and Maverick, as well as 2024-23 Super Duty trucks. Coverage was also added for the 2024-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2024-22 Ram ProMaster, as well as Mercedes-Benz vehicles through 2023 and Subaru vehicles through 2024. Additional new coverage includes popular Mazda, Audi, Volkswagen, and General Motors vehicles.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, said, "Standard's Parking Brake Actuator program is the most comprehensive in the industry. In addition to industry-leading coverage, we are providing our distribution partners with training, marketing materials and key category insights to help them capitalize on the growth of this category."

All Standard® Parking Brake Actuators are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand .

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp .

