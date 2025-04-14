Standard Motor Products Expands Parking Brake Actuator Program
Standard® has recently introduced new coverage in this category for millions of late-model import and domestic vehicles. New applications include Ford vehicles like the 2023-22 Escape, Bronco Sport and Maverick, as well as 2024-23 Super Duty trucks. Coverage was also added for the 2024-22 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2024-22 Ram ProMaster, as well as Mercedes-Benz vehicles through 2023 and Subaru vehicles through 2024. Additional new coverage includes popular Mazda, Audi, Volkswagen, and General Motors vehicles.
Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, said, "Standard's Parking Brake Actuator program is the most comprehensive in the industry. In addition to industry-leading coverage, we are providing our distribution partners with training, marketing materials and key category insights to help them capitalize on the growth of this category."
All Standard® Parking Brake Actuators are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand and in electronic catalog providers.
About Standard®
Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand .
About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp .
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment