Bipartisan Senate Briefing Highlights Democratic Alternative For Iran's Future

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), delivers a video message to the bipartisan Senate briefing titled“Iran's Future: A Free Non-Nuclear Republic Alternative to Theocracy,”

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) announces S.Res. 145, with 14 bipartisan cosponsors, titled:“Protecting the Iranian political refugees, including female former political prisoners, in Ashraf-3 in Albania.”

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chair of the Senate Strategic Communications Committee and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee addresses the Senate bipartisan briefing titled“Iran's Future: A Free Non-Nuclear Republic Alternative to Theocracy” on Apr

The bipartisan event focused on advancing a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran

- Mrs. Rajavi quoting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio:WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 8, 2025, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, former senior officials, and national security experts gathered in the historic Kennedy Caucus Room of the U.S. Senate for a timely policy briefing titled“Iran's Future: A Democratic Alternative to Theocracy.” The event focused on advancing a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , President-elect of the NCRI, was the keynote speaker and addressed the event virtually. She expressed gratitude to the Senate for its bipartisan support and reaffirmed the Iranian people's resolve to bring about regime change from within.“We do not seek money, weapons, or foreign troops to bring about change in Iran; the people of Iran expect the international community to stand by them and acknowledge their right to fight against this regime,” Rajavi said.“The United States Senate can pass a bill that recognizes the right of the Resistance Units to fight against the Revolutionary Guard Corps to overthrow the regime.”Rajavi quoted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating:“Behind every terrorist group, behind every destabilizing activity... is Iran. And by Iran, I mean the Ayatollahs.”Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) , Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced the introduction of S. Res. 145, reaffirming bipartisan support for human rights in Iran and the protection of Ashraf-3 residents.“We must uphold our promises to those in the Ashraf-3 camp in Albania.” She said the resolution was introduced with 14 original co-sponsors.“We must stand by those who take to the streets to protest.” She added,“Despite oppression, despite threats, despite indifference, you've not given up on human rights, on democracy, or on changing Iran for the better.”Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chair of the Senate Strategic Communications Committee and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, brought moral clarity to the conversation.“This is not about right or left. It's about right and wrong,” Booker declared.“The Iranian people's cause is America's cause-justice, liberty, and democracy.”Booker reaffirmed his support for legislation defending the Iranian people and residents of Ashraf-3 and expressed hope that one day, the world will celebrate a free Iran.In his message, Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a member of the Committee on Homeland Security emphasized the urgency of continuing pressure on the Iranian regime and standing with those facing persecution.“This is why I'm supporting Senate Resolution 145 to protect the Iranian political refugees, including female former political prisoners in Ashraf 3,” he stated.Highlighting the fundamental rights of those in Ashraf 3, Senator Gallego declared,“The United States must take a stand in rejecting the Iranian regime's demands.” He expressed pride in being part of the bipartisan support behind the resolution and pledged,“I am steadfastly committed to remaining a voice for freedom for those under the threat of political violence and persecution.”Former Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) stressed the importance of moral consistency.“The people at Ashraf stand for resistance; they stand for democracy,” Blunt stated.“But what's more important is encouraging protest in Iran-by Iranians.”“For two decades, this threat of a nuclear-armed Iran has really hung over the country. And frankly, it was the National Council of Resistance in August 2002 that helped expose what was going on in terms of an effort to move toward a nuclear-armed nation,” Blunt said.Blunt emphasized on the significance of the Ten Point Plan,“The ten points that have been presented by Mrs. Rajavi and have been widely supported in a bipartisan way by U.S. Congress, are the kinds of points that would make sense for this government to look at in the future.”General James Jones, former National Security Advisor, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander issued a firm warning about Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.“The regime's nuclear weapons program must be shut down-period. Full stop,” Jones asserted.He described Mrs. Rajavi's 10-Point Plan as a credible“roadmap to peace” that aligns with U.S. interests. He added,“I know Mrs. Rajavi personally, and I've known her for several years. And I know this movement, and I've personally studied them along with a distinguished group of American patriots. After 40 years of military service, I feel very strongly about this alternative and how it can best serve not only the people of Iran and the region but also the national security interests of the United States.”In his powerful remarks, Professor Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor, expressed unwavering support for the Iranian people's struggle for freedom and democracy, praised Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's leadership and her Ten-Point Plan as“a necessary roadmap for establishing a free, non-nuclear, secular republic in Iran.”Dershowitz said,“We have to remember that there's no returning to the past. We have to look to the future, the bright future. And the bright future is what Mrs. Rajavi has pointed out in her Ten-Point Program, which every person in the world should read. It should be hung on every billboard. If Iran could be turned into the Ten-Point Program that we've seen set out, what a beautiful world we can live in.”Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, offered a methodical dismantling of Iran's decades-long propaganda campaign against the organized opposition.“The National Council of Resistance, including the People's Mojahedin living in Albania, were never terrorists. They were never Marxists. They were never a cult. They are a highly effective resistance movement led by women,” Bloomfield said.“It's time to turn the page,” he concluded.Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, former U.S. Ambassador to Morocco, emphasized the urgency of shifting U.S. policy from mere condemnation to concrete action.“The bipartisan support that the NCRI enjoys in this town is remarkable. And it is a testament to the fact that Madame Rajavi has garnered so much support from across the spectrum.”

