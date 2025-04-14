ADIFF Presents Captivating Caribbean Film Series, April 25-27 (Teachers College, Columbia University)

ADIFF Presents a captivating Caribbean Film Series (April 25 - 27) screening at Teachers College, Columbia University

- ADIFF New YorkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF ) is thrilled to present a vibrant selection of Caribbean cinema, showcasing compelling stories and groundbreaking artistry. This series offers a unique window into the diverse experiences and rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean, a region with deep ties to New York City. ADIFF aims to bring the pulse and poetry of the Caribbean to the tri-state area, highlighting the region's most compelling cinematic voices. This special series will take place at Teachers College, Columbia University , a recurring location for ADIFF events.Discover new voices and fresh and insightful perspectives on contemporary Caribbean life and experiences:.The Last Meal (Canada, Haiti, 2024): This poignant film delves into the intricate relationship between family and memory through the evocative lens of Haitian cuisine. The narrative explores how food acts as a powerful link to the past, preserving traditions and shaping identities across generations. Set against the backdrop of shared history of the Duvalier dictatorship, The Last Meal is a poignant tale of reconciliation, exploring the power of food, cultural memory, and confronting the past to heal fractured family bonds within the Haitian experience..Sugar Island (Dominican Republic, 2024): Sugar Island immerses us in the Dominican Republic's sugarcane fields, where Makenya, a Dominican-Haitian teenager, navigates an unwanted pregnancy and the harsh labor that defines her world. This coming-of-age story explores themes of identity, belonging, and the challenges faced by young people navigating cultural boundaries with director Johanné Gómez Terrero masterfully blending social realism, spirituality, and Afro-futurism to expose the enduring legacy of colonial exploitation..Village Keeper (Canada, 2024): In Village Keeper, Beverly-Jean is a resilient widow drawing strength from her Caribbean roots. After her husband's violent death, she navigates a challenging urban landscape: a crowded Lawrence Heights apartment complex in Toronto. She raises teenagers and finds support from her mother, whose home pulses with reggae and Jamaican vibrations. Beverly-Jean embodies the fierce maternal love and deep family bonds cherished within Caribbean culture. Her secret struggle with grief leads to a powerful journey exploring resilience, community support, and healing..Felix de Rooy: Nomad in a No Man's World (Netherlands, Curaçao, 2024): Born in Curaçao, Caribbean poet, writer, dramatist, filmmaker, director, artist and curator Felix de Rooy is queer and 'of color' and is seen as a pioneer. This fascinating documentary offers an intimate look at the life and work of a visionary Caribbean artist, providing insights into the creative process and the impact of cultural identity on artistic expression. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Gabri Crista. Born and raised in Curacao, Gabri is a member of a crossroads culture, and her work expresses the politics and poetics of interchanging races, rhythms, and histories. Felix de Rooy: Nomad in a No Man's World is presented alongside the director's classic film Ava and Gabriel: A Love Story..Deep Blue (Antigua and Barbuda, 2023): This contemporary story intertwines a compelling love narrative with the critical issue of environmental activism and land grabbing in the Caribbean. The film's combination of personal relationships with the urgent global concern of climate change makes it particularly relevant to contemporary audiences who are increasingly aware of environmental issues and their global impact. The setting in Antigua and Barbuda provides a specific geographical and cultural context for both the romance and the environmental challenges depicted.Films Exploring History & Identity:.Aluku Liba: Maroon Again (French Guiana, Canada, 2009): This film embarks on a powerful journey of rediscovery, following a man as he reconnects with his Maroon heritage. The story of the Maroons, who escaped slavery and formed independent communities, represents a significant chapter in Caribbean history, highlighting resistance, resilience, and the preservation of unique cultural traditions..The First Rasta (Jamaica, France, 2011): This insightful documentary explores the origins and far-reaching impact of the Rastafarian movement. The movement's influence on music, culture, and social thought is undeniable, extending globally and deeply impacting communities within New York City and beyond. This film offers a valuable understanding of the movement's historical roots and its enduring legacy..Walter Rodney: What They Don't Want You To Know (United Kingdom, 2023): This powerful film examines the life and assassination of Walter Rodney, a prominent historian and political activist from Guyana. Rodney's scholarship on the history of underdevelopment and his activism against inequality continue to resonate in contemporary discussions about neocolonialism and social justice..Ava and Gabriel: A Love Story (Curaçao, 1990): Felix de Rooy's seminal 1990 drama is set in 1940s Curaçao, where the arrival of a Black Surinamese painter to create a mural of the Virgin Mary ignites social tensions in a colonial community. This film - presented alongside Felix de Rooy: Nomad in a No Man's World - offers a groundbreaking vision of art and connection set in Curaçao. It provides a valuable perspective on the evolution of Caribbean cinema and the timeless nature of love stories across different eras.This curated series promises to engage, enlighten, and entertain, offering audiences a rich and diverse cinematic journey through the Caribbean.Event Details:.What: ADIFF Caribbean Film Series.When: April 25th - 27th.Where: Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027.Tickets and passes: Available atAbout ADIFF:The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is dedicated to presenting a wide variety of films that celebrate the richness and diversity of the African diaspora experience. Founded in 1993 in Harlem, ADIFF has a long-standing commitment to promoting cultural diversity and social understanding through the power of cinema. Over its history, ADIFF has become a leading showcase for independent films from Africa, the African diaspora, and beyond, presenting a wide range of documentaries and feature films that explore the richness and complexity of the human experience of people of color all over the world. This enduring mission and established history lend significant credibility to the Caribbean Film Series, positioning it as a vital platform for important cinematic works.For more information, please contact ....Connect with ADIFF:.Facebook & Twitter: @nyadiff.Instagram: ny_adiffADIFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. ADIFF Caribbean Film Series is made possible with support from ArtMattan Films and The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University.

