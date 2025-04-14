Looming Healthcare Collapse In Gaza Strip, Warns OIC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned of the danger of the collapse of the health sector in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli Occupation's direct targeting of hospitals, the power outage, and the depletion of medicines and fuel needed to operate generators, threatening a humanitarian disaster.



In a statement today, the organization strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, considering it a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.



The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to urgently intervene to impose a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of medical, relief, and humanitarian aid and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.



The Israeli occupation army bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist, the main hospital in Gaza City, causing it to cease operations and resulting in a complete power outage.



