Nearly 825,000 Children In Sudan's El Fasher Face Risk Of Death: UNICEF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that nearly 825,000 children around the Sudanese town of El Fasher face a daily risk of death amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, nearly two years after the outbreak of armed conflict in Sudan.



Eva Hinds, Advocacy And Communications Chief for UNICEF Sudan, stated that the situation in El Fasher, particularly in Zamzam camp, is extremely dire. Widespread Famine and the collapse of basic services have made death a constant threat to children, whether from ongoing violence or the lack of essential resources for survival.



In North Darfur, approximately 70 children have been killed or injured in less than three months. Notably, 16% of confirmed child casualties in El Fasher have occurred in Zamzam camp alone, largely due to shelling and airstrikes.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, Hinds noted that delivering humanitarian aid has become nearly impossible due to road closures and attacks by armed groups targeting villages. These challenges have caused severe shortages of water, food, and medicine, while also driving up prices significantly.



Hinds added that UNICEF is working to support education by supplying schools with necessary materials, providing financial grants, and creating safe learning spaces that also provide psychological support to children affected by trauma and displacement. The conflict has deprived hundreds of thousands of children of their right to education, with many schools either damaged or repurposed for non-educational use.



UNICEF estimates that around 457,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition, including 146,000 in critical condition - making them 11 times more likely to die than healthy children.



Additionally, the conflict has led to a drastic decline in vaccination rates. Coverage, which exceeded 85% before the war, has fallen to around 50% or even lower in some regions, placing children at high risk of disease outbreaks.

