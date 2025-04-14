Samsung Solve For Tomorrow 2024-25 Concludes With 19 Awards Media Outreach Newswire APAC

After an 8-month innovation journey, with the record-breaking number of participating teams tripled compared to last year, the University of Hong Kong, Queen Elizabeth School Old Students' Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School, and Tai Po Old Market Public School have been crowned champions, while Diocesan Girls' School received the award for Most Active Participating School

Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited, hopes to provide creative solutions for various industries through AI in collaboration with students.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024-25 has concluded, marking a successful end to an 8-month innovation journey, with record-breaking participation which tripled the number of teams compared to previous years.