Gold Analysis Today 14/04: Bulls Dominate Market (Chart)



General Trend: Remains Bullish.

Gold price support points today: $3,200 – $3,155 – $3,090 per ounce. Gold price resistance points today: $3,260 – $3,275 – $3,330 per ounce.

Sell gold from the resistance level of $3,268, with a target of $3,180 and a stop loss of $3,290. Buy gold from the support level of $3,165, with a target of $3,300 and a stop loss of $3,130.

Gold Trading Signal Today:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

The bullish trend of gold is moving to break new historical record levels. According to gold trading company platforms, spot gold prices recorded their best weekly performance since March 2020. Prices jumped towards the resistance level of $3245 per ounce, the highest in the history of gold bullion prices, before closing the week's trading stable around the $3236 per ounce level, near their all-time highs. Technical indicators have reached overbought barriers, as clearly seen on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), MACD, and Stochastic indicators.

However, the bullish scenario for the gold price index is stronger and may remain so as long as prices remain above the psychological resistance of $3,000 per ounce. Currently, the closest resistance levels for gold prices are $3,255, $3,289, and $3,320 per ounce, respectively. Today's economic calendar is devoid of significant economic releases that would impact the gold bullion market.

In general, according to licensed trading platforms, gold prices gained more than 6% last week. This has pushed the gains since the beginning of 2025 to 23%, with bulls strongly dominating the market. A strong daily and weekly close above the $3,200 resistance could open the way to $3,250, and possibly a peak of $3,300 per ounce.

The trend for gold price will remain upward, and global uncertainty will support its gains for some time gold prices rise in the coming days?

Yes. Global gold prices may rise to new all-time highs if investors' risk aversion increases. The yellow metal is one of the most important safe havens for investors in times of political and economic uncertainty, such as the current one. In addition, global central bank gold purchases will influence bullish gold trading. According to recent trading, not only the US dollar's decline to its lowest level in three years, but also the sudden rise in US bond yields was a factor in the rise in gold prices. The 10-year US Treasury yield ended last week's trading at 4.5%, marking its largest ever rise.

When can you sell gold?

Yes. Gold can be sold if global geopolitical and trade tensions ease, central bank gold purchases slow, and the US dollar returns to its upward trend.

Will the price of gold rise to $3,500 in the coming days?

Yes, it could reach that level or higher if the current bullish fundamentals persist. This could happen at any time, as financial markets are experiencing unusual movements.

What does the calm performance of gold mean?

Yes. This confirms that gold bulls are waiting for further stimulus to avoid initiating profit-taking.

