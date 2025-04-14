Gold Analysis Today 14/04: Bulls Dominate Market (Chart)
- General Trend: Remains Bullish. Gold price support points today: $3,200 – $3,155 – $3,090 per ounce. Gold price resistance points today: $3,260 – $3,275 – $3,330 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3,268, with a target of $3,180 and a stop loss of $3,290. Buy gold from the support level of $3,165, with a target of $3,300 and a stop loss of $3,130.
Yes. Global gold prices may rise to new all-time highs if investors' risk aversion increases. The yellow metal is one of the most important safe havens for investors in times of political and economic uncertainty, such as the current one. In addition, global central bank gold purchases will influence bullish gold trading. According to recent trading, not only the US dollar's decline to its lowest level in three years, but also the sudden rise in US bond yields was a factor in the rise in gold prices. The 10-year US Treasury yield ended last week's trading at 4.5%, marking its largest ever rise.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFrequently Asked QuestionsWhen can you sell gold?Yes. Gold can be sold if global geopolitical and trade tensions ease, central bank gold purchases slow, and the US dollar returns to its upward trend.Will the price of gold rise to $3,500 in the coming days?Yes, it could reach that level or higher if the current bullish fundamentals persist. This could happen at any time, as financial markets are experiencing unusual movements.What does the calm performance of gold mean?Yes. This confirms that gold bulls are waiting for further stimulus to avoid initiating profit-taking.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
