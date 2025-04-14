Washington State Launches Pilot Program To Improve Health And Well-Being Of Older Adults

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SEATTLE, Wash., April 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As Washington's population ages and healthcare systems face mounting pressure to support older adults, ten senior centers across the state are stepping up with a new solution. This month, they launched a four-month pilot program using BetterAge – an innovative platform that provides older adults with free, personalized health insights and recommendations.







Image caption: BetterAge.

Funded by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, the initiative aims to help older adults take control of their well-being while giving senior centers new tools to supplement their programs.

“Washington's senior centers play a crucial role in supporting older adults, and this initiative allows us to explore new ways to empower people to take charge of their health,” said Mary-Anne Grafton, President of the Washington Association of Senior Centers (WASC).“By working with BetterAge, we aim to enhance the programs and services available to seniors across the state.”

BetterAge offers a simple, confidential health and well-being assessment that takes just 7 to 10 minutes to complete. After answering a few questions, participants receive personalized recommendations tailored to the health areas they care about most. Participants will also be entered into a monthly drawing for a $100 gift card as a thank-you for taking part.

“BetterAge benefits both individuals and organizations,” said James Firman, Chief Innovation Officer for BetterAge.“It equips senior centers with valuable data to refine their programs while helping older adults make informed decisions about their well-being.”

Participating Senior Centers:



Auburn Senior Activity Center

Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center

Camano Center

Hillyard Senior Center

The HUB Center for Seniors

Lynnwood Senior Center

Si Senior Center

Port Angeles Senior Center

Snohomish Senior Center Washington Aging Mastery Program Network

To participate, older adults and caregivers can contact one of the senior centers listed above to access BetterAge online or request a paper version of the assessment.

About BetterAge

BetterAge is a personalized health and well-being platform that empowers older adults with science-backed insights and expert-driven recommendations. Through easy-to-use tools and partnerships with community organizations, BetterAge helps individuals take control of their health while providing organizations with data to enhance programs and services. Learn more at .

News Source: BetterAge