Washington State Launches Pilot Program To Improve Health And Well-Being Of Older Adults
Funded by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, the initiative aims to help older adults take control of their well-being while giving senior centers new tools to supplement their programs.
“Washington's senior centers play a crucial role in supporting older adults, and this initiative allows us to explore new ways to empower people to take charge of their health,” said Mary-Anne Grafton, President of the Washington Association of Senior Centers (WASC).“By working with BetterAge, we aim to enhance the programs and services available to seniors across the state.”
BetterAge offers a simple, confidential health and well-being assessment that takes just 7 to 10 minutes to complete. After answering a few questions, participants receive personalized recommendations tailored to the health areas they care about most. Participants will also be entered into a monthly drawing for a $100 gift card as a thank-you for taking part.
“BetterAge benefits both individuals and organizations,” said James Firman, Chief Innovation Officer for BetterAge.“It equips senior centers with valuable data to refine their programs while helping older adults make informed decisions about their well-being.”
Participating Senior Centers:
Auburn Senior Activity Center
Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center
Camano Center
Hillyard Senior Center
The HUB Center for Seniors
Lynnwood Senior Center
Si Senior Center
Port Angeles Senior Center
Snohomish Senior Center
Washington Aging Mastery Program Network
To participate, older adults and caregivers can contact one of the senior centers listed above to access BetterAge online or request a paper version of the assessment.
About BetterAge
BetterAge is a personalized health and well-being platform that empowers older adults with science-backed insights and expert-driven recommendations. Through easy-to-use tools and partnerships with community organizations, BetterAge helps individuals take control of their health while providing organizations with data to enhance programs and services. Learn more at .
