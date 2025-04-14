Swiss Man Charged For Planned Jihad Trip
The accused allegedly supported the banned terrorist group Islamic State (IS).
In particular, he planned to travel to Somalia to join IS there, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Monday.
The young man is also alleged to have sent IS propaganda material to various people and possessed depictions of violence.
