Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Man Charged For Planned Jihad Trip

2025-04-14 02:11:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip. This content was published on April 14, 2025 - 14:21 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The accused allegedly supported the banned terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

In particular, he planned to travel to Somalia to join IS there, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Monday.

The young man is also alleged to have sent IS propaganda material to various people and possessed depictions of violence.

