Is Pig Racing A Sport? Swiss Judges To Decide

Deutsch de Das Olma-Säulirennen beschäftigt die Schweizer Justiz Original Read more: Das Olma-Säulirennen beschäftigt die Schweizer Justi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The traditional Olma pig race is not a sporting event and may therefore not be authorised by the city of St Gallen under the title of sports betting. This is the view of the intercantonal gambling watchdog, which has appealed to the Federal Court. This content was published on April 14, 2025 - 14:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The pigs racing at the Olma Food and Agriculture fair, Switzerland's largest trade fair open to the public, want to get to the feed trough at the finish line as quickly as possible. The audience wants their favourite pig to win. And the Intercantonal Gambling Supervisory Authority wants the event to be authorised under the correct name in accordance with the Gambling Act.

+ Winners and losers: sports betting in Switzerland

After the St Gallen administrative court rejected its complaint, the gambling watchdog appealed to the Federal Court. The latter upheld the appeal and ruled that the authority was entitled to check whether bets on the pigs were bets or lotteries.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: External link

Most ReadSwiss Abroad More Switzerland's luxury underground homes Read more: Switzerland's luxury underground home