King Inaugurates New Public Security Officers Club

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, inaugurated on Sunday the new Public Security Officers Club in Ghamadan.

During a meeting with Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah and a number of PSD directors and leaders, His Majesty expressed pride in the PSD and its personnel and their efforts to maintain national security and uphold the rule of law, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King listened to a briefing about the work of the various PSD departments and units, and their development and modernisation plans.

His Majesty emphasised the importance of continuing to advance the work of the PSD through integrated plans for all departments, the statement said.

For his part, Maaytah affirmed the PSD's commitment to continued progress, modernisation and growth in order to effectively, efficiently and professionally face challenges, assume security and humanitarian responsibilities, ensure fair and bias-free law enforcement, and carry out all duties to the best of their abilities.

Maaytah added that the new club is part of the PSD's efforts to upgrade and enhance the services provided to its personnel.

At the new Public Security Officers Club, the King listened to a briefing by the Director of Public Security about the club and the cultural, social and sports services it provides to active and retired officers and their families.

The Ghamadan-based club is the fourth Public Security club, and includes hotel rooms, halls for seminars, workshops and celebrations, in addition to sports and health facilities.

In the club courtyard, His Majesty also inspected the PSD's newest vehicles, including firefighting and ambulance bikes, which have been equipped with the latest technology, and modified to suit the requirements of security, intelligence and emergency response teams, the statement said.