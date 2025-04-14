EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Fitch Ratings again affirms 'BBB+' rating with stable outlook for Amprion

Fitch Ratings again affirms "BBB+" rating with stable outlook for Amprion



The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has again assigned the transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ("Amprion") a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of“BBB+” with a stable outlook, as part of its annual review.



Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion, comments: "We look back on a very successful year 2024 for Amprion. We have fulfilled our role as enabler of the energy transition with prudence and foresight for all parties involved. Our key objective is to maintain a solid investment grade rating. We see the affirmed 'BBB+' rating by Fitch as an endorsement of our work and our reliable business model, as well as our balanced financial policy. We are very well positioned for future funding."



Amprion plans to invest around € 36.4 billion in the expansion and upgrade of the transmission grid in 2025 to 2029.



The press release on the current rating is available on the Fitch Ratings homepage.



Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. Around 3,100 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.



