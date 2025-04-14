EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Annual Report

fox e-mobility AG: Implementation of the Capital Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting -Financial Calendar

14.04.2025

Düsseldorf, 14 April 2025

Capital Measures

The implementation of the capital resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2025, will begin with the reduction of the share capital to €732,893. The corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association and the 100:1 share consolidation, including the settlement of fractional shares and the adjustment of securities accounts, is expected to be completed by the end of May 2025. The shares will then continue to be listed under a new ISIN.

As a further implementation measure, the company will directly conduct a cash capital increase with subscription rights for all existing shareholders instead of issuing warrants. The issue volume is expected to be approximately €7 million, meaning that each share will entitle the holder to subscribe for a specific number of new shares. The subscription ratio and subscription price, as well as the details of the rights offering currently being prepared, are to be published immediately after the completion of the capital reduction and no later than mid-June 2025.

The success of this first capital increase is a prerequisite for the continued continuation of the planned development of the MIA.

So far, only a portion of the costs of the rights offering has been financed; however, the company assumes that the remaining costs will also be fully financed by the time the rights offering is published, and that the major existing shareholders and strategic partners will participate in the financing.

The company then plans to conduct another capital increase from authorized capital through an investor consortium in September 2025, excluding subscription rights. This capital increase is intended to raise the funds required for the second development phase up to the drivable prototype. The financing requirement depends on the success of the aforementioned first rights offering. In total, the two capital increases are expected to generate approximately €12 million for the Group.



Financial Calendar

The company has prepared the 2023 and 2024 annual financial reports and plans to publish them in audited form shortly after the first capital increase in June/July 2025. The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled for October 2025.

Since the appeal proceedings against the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for the wholly owned subsidiary Fox Automotive Switzerland AG i.L. have not yet been concluded, it cannot be ruled out that the above-mentioned timing may require adjustment due to a decision in the appeal proceedings. However, the company has developed plans for all scenarios to safeguard the interests of the company's shareholders and creditors.





fox e-mobility AG

Königsallee 61

D-40215 Düsseldorf

