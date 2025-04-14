British Heritage Is At The Heart Of The Pepe Jeans London Summer 2025 Campaign: Very Summer, Very Pepe

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Pepe Jeans London's Summer 2025 Campaign celebrates the brand's British roots, drawing inspiration from classic collegiate cities across the UK. With their warm sandstone buildings and dark wood interiors, these iconic locations provide the perfect backdrop for a collection that blends timeless charm with the confident-cool attitude synonymous with Pepe Jeans.



Very Summer. Very Pepe. Kriti Sanon & Simon Nessman channel cool collegiate vibes in cream denim & stripes for the Pepe Jeans Summer 2025 campaign. #VerySummerVeryPepe #SS25



This season, the spotlight is on denim lifestyle , with a fresh take on cream and white denim as the key focus. Signature pieces include tencel shirts and jeans in Pepe's iconic light wash, while blue and white stripes bring a seasonal summer touch to knitwear and shirts for both men and women. These versatile stripes add a pop of formality and elevate casual trousers or statement jumpsuits.

The collection also introduces college-inspired casual looks, perfect for the transition into warmer months. Lightweight jackets, polos, and linen shirts capture the easy going spirit of summer while maintaining a contemporary edge.

The campaign shoot, featuring our global ambassador, actress and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon and Canadian model Simon Nessman brings the collection's vision and inspiration to life capturing the essence of the UK's classic collegiate charm combined with the relaxed style of Pepe Jeans. Each look embodies the brand's commitment to denim-led fashion while celebrating its rich British heritage.



#VeryPepe

@pepejeansindia

pepejeans

Talents: @kritisanon & @simon

Photographer: @justinpolkey

Director of Photography: Gary Taylor



About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, over 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that define the city of London also define the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim-that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.

About AWWG

At AWWG, transformation is embedded in our DNA. Founded in 1998 under the name of Pepe Jeans Group. With headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and design offices in London and Nice, this global fashion group integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable. AWWG also has the master franchisee and agency for Tommy Hilfiger (Spain and Portugal) as well as the agency for Calvin Klein, DKNY, Donna Karan, and Karl Lagerfeld (Spain and Portugal).

AWWG currently has over 3,500 points of sale, a presence in 86 countries globally, and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees of 79 nationalities. As a global retail platform, the Group is committed to constant evolution and to creating brand equity by transformation, in line with the changes, challenges, and inherent needs of the industry. The three iconic brands are unified as part of AWWG while each maintains its own strong DNA and values, built up over thirty years in the retail sector with strong design teams, product development, and brand enhancement. AWWG continuously evolves, pushing the limits and defying the status quo to create value through innovative, aspirational, and sustainable products that prioritise excellence, craftsmanship, differentiation, and quality.