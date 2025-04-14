Gold Reaffirms Its Safe-Haven Appeal As Tariffs Take Effect

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold is reaffirming its status as a safe-haven asset amid the recent rounds of trade tariffs imposed by the United States. Unlike traditional fiat currencies like the dollar, gold doesn't depreciate in value during times of economic distress. This makes the precious metal an extremely attractive investment during recessions, as it can preserve the value of an investor's portfolio, allowing them to weather economic upheavals with minimal losses.

Gold's surge in value highlights investor anxiety over escalating trade tensions and economic uncertainty. As traditional markets wobble, the precious metal is once again proving its reliability as a portfolio stabilizer. If trade wars and inflation fears persist, gold could cement its role as the ultimate hedge against economic volatility. Gold industry participants like GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) are likely to...

