Investornewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. Appoints Tony Scuilla As Strategic Sales Consultant

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a healthcare technology company, announced the appointment of Anthony“Tony” Scuilla as a strategic sales consultant to drive partnerships with major insurance providers. Scuilla brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in healthcare IT sales, having held key roles at AGS Healthcare Group, Alteer Corp., Eclipsys Corp., and Shared Medical Systems. Known for generating over $100 million in product sales and raising more than $20 million in venture capital, Scuilla will support HealthLynked's efforts to expand its healthcare network and enhance patient-provider connectivity through strategic insurance collaborations.

To view the full press release, visit

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to improving global healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare through a centralized and secure platform. For more information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HealthLynked are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN