Miningnewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Advances Waterberg Mine Toward Development Decision

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) reported financial results for the six months ended Feb. 28, 2025, and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Waterberg Project in South Africa. Planned as a fully mechanized underground mine, Waterberg is projected to be one of the world's largest and lowest-cost PGM operations, producing platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, and by-product copper and nickel. Near-term goals include securing construction financing and concentrate offtake agreements. The company also continues R&D through Lion Battery Technologies, which is exploring the use of platinum and palladium in lithium batteries in partnership with Anglo American Platinum and Florida International University.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

