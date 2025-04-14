Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues An Amiri Decree Appointing The Managing Director Of The Supreme Committee For Delivery And Legacy

2025-04-14 02:02:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. 14 of 2025, appointing His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi as Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy decision is effective from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the Official Gazette.

