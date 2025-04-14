Nasdaq Survey Report: 6Th Annual Global IR Issuer Pulse
Nasdaq IR Intelligence surveyed the corporate community in Q4 2024 to surface top IR priorities and challenges, while also highlighting recommended practices and innovations to help shape the future of IR in 2025 and beyond. Review the survey results and insights from over 800 corporate professionals across different sectors and market caps globally.
Amid ongoing pressure from the macroeconomic environment, IR professionals remain focused on enhancing stakeholder engagement and maintaining a pulse on new technological developments to support their roles.
The 6th Annual Global IR Issuer Pulse highlights four key takeaways:
IR professionals navigate complex market dynamics and industry challenges
IR professionals are driving expansion and diversification of their investor base
IR professionals remain essential to key internal stakeholders
IR professionals are increasingly embracing generative AI
Download the report to discover more data and key findings to help execute IR priorities in 2025 and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
