Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Weight Bench And Pad (SNF-461)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I chronically get back spasms and pain and that makes it almost impossible to do any exercise that requires the use of the bench press. I thought there should be a way to accommodate the lower and upper back to exercise without pain," said one of two inventors, from Palo Alto, Calif., "so we invented the ERGO BENCH/ ERGO BENCH PAD. Our design effectively eliminates unnecessary pressure upon the spine, which could help eliminate severe neurological damage caused by undue stresses by exertion to the lower lumbar."

The invention provides a new weight bench and pad that allows a person to ergonomically lay on the pad to perform a bench press exercise without placing unnecessary pressure on the spine. In doing so, it supports the upper and lower back while maintaining excellent form. It also allows the spine to remain in the neutral position while the person exerts. As a result, it reduces pressure on the spine, and it minimizes the risk of injury. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use when performing an exercise routine that requires a bench pad so it is ideal for manufacturers of exercise equipment and pads, gym owners and individuals who exercise with free weights. The pad can be modified to fit any apparatus used for exercise, such as the bench press, decline press, incline press, pilates reformer, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SNF-461, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

