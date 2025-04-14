Docusign Tops Newsweek's List Of The Most Trustworthy Software And Telecommunications Companies In America 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Docusign (DOCU) has been honored as the #1 Most Trustworthy Software and Telecommunications company in Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America . Docusign, an honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025 is trusted by nearly 1.7 million global customers to securely and safely manage the mission-critical agreements they need to run their business every day.

"Trust and security are central to how we build our products - especially Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM)," said Docusign CEO Allan Thygesen. "This honor is a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication across our teams to ensure we are delivering the most value possible for our customers with security, privacy and user confidence at our core."

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 26th, 2025, and can be viewed on Newsweek.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 list was built on an innovative methodology consisting of two evaluation components:

25,000 U.S. residents evaluated companies on 3 pillars of trust: customer, employee and investor trust.Mentions about the companies from various internet segments were gathered and rated according to their sentiment, virality and reach.

The 700 companies with the highest score have been awarded as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's Intelligent Agreement Management platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information visit .

Media Relations

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED