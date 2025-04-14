Freed From Pakistan Prisons, 91 Afghans Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 91 Afghans released from prisons in Pakistan have returned to their homeland.

Citing Spin Boldak border officials in Kandahar, the ministry wrote on X the 91 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

A day earlier, about 28 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being deported to their country.

hz