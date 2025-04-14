Paktia Residents Urge Completion Of Unfinished Hospitals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Some residents of Sayed Karam and Janikhel districts in southeastern Paktia province have expressed concern over the lack progress in construction of two 30-bed hospital buildings, work on which was initiated during the previous government.

They are urging the authorities to complete the unfinished work on these hospitals.

Officials from the Paktia Directorate of Public Health confirm construction of these hospitals began in 2019 (1398 in the Afghan calendar), but remains unfinished. They assured that efforts were underway to complete the work within this year.

Hassan Khan Kazemi, a resident of Sayed Karam district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the construction of a hospital building in the district began in 2019, but has yet to be completed.

Kazemi added that while small clinics exist in some areas of the province, they are unable to meet the healthcare needs of all residents. As a result, many people are forced to travel for hours to Gardez city to receive proper medical care.

Kazemi emphasized that most of the construction work on the hospital has already been completed. He called on the Islamic Emirate to finish the remaining work, noting that if the 30-bed hospital in Sayed Karam is completed and becomes operational, it would serve not only Sayed Karam, but also neighboring districts, making healthcare access much easier for local patients.

Mohibullah, a resident of Janikhel district, shared similar concerns, saying that the lack of a hospital in the district forces people to transport their patients to Chamkani district or to Gardez, the provincial capital.

He pointed out that the construction of the hospital in Janikhel began in the previous government, but could not be completed, urging that the work should be completed now.

Khan Wazir, another local resident, highlighted the challenges posed by the lack of a hospital in the district.

He said,“There is a small clinic here, but it lacks sufficient medicine and qualified doctors. The population is large, and people are facing significant difficulties.”

Dr. Miraj Gul Adil, head of the Paktia Public Health Department, assured Pajhwok that completing the construction of the two 30-bed hospital buildings is a top priority.

He added,“We have two high-dependency (HD) hospitals, one in Sayed Karam and the other in Janikhel. The construction of both hospitals is incomplete, with approximately 50 to 60 percent of the work done. These hospitals have been included in our 2025 (1404) plan, and once the necessary budget is allocated, we will complete the remaining work.”

Limited access to healthcare services in Afghanistan's remote districts remains a persistent issue, causing significant hardships for local populations who often face challenges in accessing timely and adequate medical care.

