Reflections Of WEUSI 1965 - Present The Intersection Of Power, Art, And Wellness For Stress Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During Stress Awareness Month, The Children's Art Carnival and Hamilton Landmark Galleries proudly present Reflections of WEUSI 1965 – Present, a powerful multi-sensory exhibition honoring the legacy and influence of the WEUSI Artist Collective. Media are invited to an exclusive press preview on April 24 (12:00-1:00PM) , with the public opening on April 26 at The Children's Art Carnival .

The exhibition brings together visual art, live drumming, poetry, and dance to celebrate how Black art serves as a source of healing, resistance, and cultural pride. Reflecting on rising stress and anxiety, Reflections of WEUSI offers historical tribute and a present-day call to restore the soul through art. "After thirty years, Hamilton Landmark Galleries and the Weusi Collective still partner to elevate awareness of the consciousness of contemporary artists who resonate with the Black Arts Movement. We look forward to presenting demonstrations, conversations and collaborations during this exhibition month," says founder Kim Hamilton.

Founded in Harlem in 1965, the WEUSI Collective-Swahili for "Blackness"-was a revolutionary force that redefined Black identity in the art world. When mainstream institutions excluded Black voices, WEUSI created their platforms. In 1967, they opened Nyumba Ya Sanaa ("House of Art"), Harlem's first Black artist-run gallery. Their work embedded African symbolism, spirituality, and political power into the American art landscape.

Founding members included Ben Jones, Otto Neals, Taiwo DuVall, Ademola Olugebefola, Emmett Wigglesworth, Dindga McCannon, Kay Brown, and others-artists who paved the way for generations of Black creatives.

"The WEUSI Artist Collective served as a trailblazing catalyst of the Black Arts Movement of the '60s and left an indelible mark on Harlem's cultural fabric, said Michael Unthank, Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees for The Children's Art Carnival. We are proud to honor their commitment to Black creativity and community."

WEUSI's impact rippled nationwide, influencing the formation of major institutions including The Studio Museum in Harlem, the Schomburg Center, and community-based galleries from Chicago to Oakland. Their art continues to be featured in major exhibitions, including the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Special guest performances during the events include:



Luther Isler a.k.a. The Artist Anubis – Spoken word poet and founder of Harlem Bomb Shelter, known for exploring mental wellness through art. Baba Don "Babatunde" Eaton – Master percussionist and educator whose global work blends rhythm with healing.

Reflections of WEUSI 1965 – Present is more than an exhibition-it's an invitation to witness the power of Black art as a restorative, revolutionary force. Join us as we honor six decades of genius and uplift mind, body, and spirit.

