Robinson Earns Fourth Straight Supplier Award From Rolls-Royce

DE PERE, Wis., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Inc. , a De Pere, Wisconsin-based metal solutions manufacturer, recently received its fourth consecutive supplier of the year award from Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, this time in the Stationary Power Solutions category for 2024. Award criteria included product quality, on-time delivery and customer support.

Robinson is an industry leader in the design and production of generator set (genset) power systems . Supported by consistent investments in technology, equipment and its highly trained workforce, Robinson has ramped up production to deliver hundreds of gensets for Rolls-Royce over the course of the past decade.

"Our team does not rest on its laurels," states Jim Birkholz, executive director, power gen development for Robinson. "We constantly look for ways to improve our systems and expand our capabilities to better serve Rolls-Royce and support its leadership in the power systems industry."

Rolls-Royce Power Systems focuses on creating sustainable, climate-neutral solutions for drive, propulsion and power generation. The company supports its customers through the energy transition with cleaner, more reliable and scalable power generation and energy storage solutions to meet current and future needs.

Robinson continues to enhance its commercial manufacturing and assembly capabilities in support of customers such as Rolls-Royce Power Systems with significant investments in equipment and facilities. Robinson has more than doubled its workforce and manufacturing space during the period it has served as a major supplier for Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

About Robinson, Inc.

Robinson, Inc., is a single-source metal solutions provider based in De Pere, Wisconsin. Robinson offers design, manufacturing and production fabrication for a wide range of industries. The company employs approximately 750 people at four Wisconsin locations comprising 770,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

