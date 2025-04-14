31St Annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala Raises More Than $1.7 Million For STARS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alberta's longest running and largest fundraiser has raised nearly $24 million for STARS since it began in 1994

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala (The Gala) celebrated another successful event this past Saturday, raising a total of $1,708,872 for Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS). This highly anticipated event brought together industry leaders, community supporters and distinguished guests to raise crucial funds for STARS, ensuring life-saving emergency medical services remain available across Western Canada.

As Alberta's longest running and largest fundraiser, The Gala has raised nearly $24 million since its inception in 1994. This impressive amount reinforces the energy industry's dedication to safety and community support, especially as The Gala serves as STAR's most significant annual fundraising event. This is a testament to the generosity and commitment of Enserva's members and partners.

"Enserva is so proud to bring together thousands from across the energy industry to raise funds for STARS,” says Enserva president and CEO, Gurpreet Lail.“This event and the outpouring of support that it receives each and every year is a true testament to the dedication of our industry in supporting the life-saving work that STARS provides across Western Canada. With over 60,000 missions completed by STARS since 1985, their impact on our communities is vital.”

STARS is a non-profit organization that provides rapid and specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients across Western Canada. STARS believes that no one should go without the critical care that could save their life, no matter where they live, work or play.

This year's event featured a welcome reception, dinner, speeches from a STARS Very Important Patient (VIP), an Indigenous fashion show showcasing auction items created by Indigenous artists, as well as live entertainment from breakout country artist Gregory , Mocking Shadows and DJ ChargedUp . The Gala gathered guests from corporate executives and government officials to valued members of the energy service, supply, and manufacturing industries.

Enserva is already preparing for its 32nd annual gala and is encouraging organizations to contact ... to get a tailored sponsorship package for Alberta's premier fundraising and networking event.

About Enserva

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada rebranded to their new moniker, Enserva. Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Enserva makes the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs. We have brought the energy industry and community leaders together to raise funds for STARS since 1994.

For more information about Enserva, visit

About STARS

STARS was born from the conviction that no one should go without the care that could save their life. Whether by air, ground, or satellite link, the expert care delivered by STARS doctors, nurses, and paramedics comes in many forms. STARS is a charitable not-for-profit organization that responds to community needs.

For more information about STARS, visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

...

403-585-4570

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at