Sovereignty Of Cannabis - A Grounded, Insightful Look Into The Soul Of A Sacred Plant

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cannabis Isn't Just a Plant-It's a Living AllyWhat if cannabis wasn't simply something to be consumed, but a teacher? A green soul, brimming with ancient wisdom, patiently waiting to help us reconnect-to ourselves, to the Earth, and to one another?In Sovereignty of Cannabis, Bingus doesn't just write a book....he opens a door. With a blend of personal insight, grounded horticultural knowledge, and deep spiritual reverence, he offers readers an eye-opening exploration into the real essence of cannabis. This isn't your typical cannabis book. There are no glossy tips on rolling joints or generic guides to strains. Instead, this is about consciousness, relationship, and respect.Bingus asks the questions most forget to ask:.What does it mean to be in communion with a plant?.How has cannabis guided humanity through the ages?.And what are we missing by viewing it only as a product?The book flows like a conversation....one that feels both wise and personal. It's packed with historical insights, philosophical reflections, and straight-from-the-soil wisdom about cultivation, mindfulness, and sustainability. Whether you're a curious newcomer, a long-time grower, or someone who's always felt there was more to cannabis than meets the eye, there's something here that resonates.The tone? Refreshingly real. Bingus writes like someone who's lived what he teaches. He's not trying to sell cannabis-he's inviting us to listen to it. And in doing so, to listen to ourselves.About the Author: BingusBingus is a spiritual herbalist, cannabis advocate, and writer with a background in horticulture and a deep reverence for the natural world. For decades, he has cultivated cannabis not merely as a grower, but as a student of its spiritual and ecological wisdom. His work explores the intersection of plant consciousness, sustainable cultivation, and personal transformation, drawing from both scientific understanding and spiritual insight.Known for his thoughtful approach to cannabis as a sentient being, Bingus views the plant as a“green soul” with the potential to guide humanity toward greater harmony, awareness, and healing. He writes extensively on the role of cannabis in mental well-being, mindfulness, and creative growth, aiming to educate individuals on the respectful and conscious use of the plant.Through his essays, public talks, and now Sovereignty of Cannabis, Bingus encourages readers to shift their perspective from cannabis as a commodity to cannabis as a living ally. His dedication to organic cultivation methods and ecological responsibility is matched by a desire to restore sacredness in how we relate to the Earth and its offerings.Bingus is the author of Sovereignty of Cannabis, blending a deep respect for science with a lifelong devotion to spiritual herbalism, sustainable growing, and the sacred connection between humans and plants.Why It Matters NowCannabis is rapidly becoming mainstream-legalized, monetized, and branded. But in that rush, something sacred risks being lost. Sovereignty of Cannabis steps in as a quiet but necessary counterweight. It asks us to slow down. To reconsider. To remember that this isn't just about access. It's about understanding.There's a spiritual hunger in today's world....one that can't be filled by commodities. Bingus speaks to that hunger with humility and clarity. He doesn't preach. He invites. And his message is simple but powerful: cannabis has a voice. We just have to learn how to listen. Sovereignty of Cannabis is more than a book. It's a reminder. A reminder that the green soul of this plant-so often overlooked-is still here. Still waiting. And maybe, just maybe, it has something to teach us about who we are, and who we might become.Sovereignty of Cannabis by Bingus is available now on Amazon and through select retailers.Amazon link:

