Salman Khan Flaunts His Bulky Biceps As He Sweats It Out In The Gym

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Seems like Salman Khan is back in fitness mode. After leaving everyone impressed by effortlessly climbing the tree at 59, he treated the fans with some jaw-dropping pics from his latest workout session.

Salman posted two photos on his IG, flaunting his bulky biceps as he sweated it out in the gym.

Thanking the netizens for all the motivation, he captioned the post, "Thank u for the motivation".

Ranveer Singh reacted to the post with "HARD HARD".

Varun Dhawan penned several fire emojis in the comment section.

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dropped a crown emoticon below the post.

On April 11, Salman dropped a video of himself getting on a high branch of a tree, and shaking it so that the berries fall on the cloth placed beneath.

Salman looked extremely fit and active in the video, shutting down the criticism of him losing his physique.

However, all is not well for Salman as he has received a fresh death threat via a message sent to the official WhatsApp number of the Worli Transport Department, an official said.

According to the reports, the threat message claimed that an attempt would be made to kill the 'Sultan' actor by either storming his house in Galaxy Apartments or targeting his car with explosives.

The threat was received a year after two unidentified men on a motorbike fired four gunshots at his Bandra residence.

According to the official, the Worli police have registered a case regarding the fresh threat. They have also upgraded the security arrangement outside Salman's residence.

This comes as the latest addition in a series of threats and attacks aimed at Salman, especially after he was convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck shooting case.

While these threats have forced Salman to restrict his public appearances, he greeted fans from his balcony covered with bullet-proof glass during Eid last month.