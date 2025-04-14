Newcastle Head Coach Howe Diagnosed With Pneumonia; To Miss Palace & Villa Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Newcastle, April 14 (IANS) Newcastle United have confirmed that head coach Eddie Howe has been diagnosed with pneumonia, after being absent at Newcastle United for the past week, including the 4-1 win over Manchester United, after being hospitalized.

Assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will continue leading the side in Howe's absence for the games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course,” read the statement by the club.

Eddie Howe has become one of the most loved managers in the league after leading Newcastle United to the 2025 Carabao Cup title and the Toons remain in prime position for securing UEFA Champions League qualification spots in fourth position with just a one point gap to third placed Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman also relayed a message to the supporters, via the Newcastle United website, thanking them for their warm wishes.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family.

"I also want to pay tribute to our incredible NHS and the hospital staff who have treated me. I'm immensely grateful for the specialist care I'm receiving and, after a period of recovery, I look forward to being back as soon as possible."

A fantastic brace by Harvey Barnes and a goal each by midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle extending their winning streak to five games against United at St James Park. Tindall reflected on Howe's absence after the game.

"I received a message from him after the game, congratulating the team and the performance. He was able to watch it, and I'm sure that type of performance would've put a smile on his face. When the manager's not here, you miss him. Eddie's one of the best out there. He's a great miss but hopefully we'll get him back soon.

"Testament to the group of players we've got here. We've got a fantastic group of players, some really, really good leaders and characters. When the manager's not there to lead the team, you need those players to step up, and they certainly did that today. Credit to them, because they delivered,” he said.