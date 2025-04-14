FOX NATION TO DEBUT GREG GUTFELD's WHAT DID I MISS? IN MAY

Gutfeld Tests Contestants on Real Versus Fake Headlines from the First 90 Days of Trump Administration After a Three-Month Isolation Period

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Gutfeld, host of the eponymous number one late night show Gutfeld! and co-host of cable's most-watched program The Five, will helm a three-part game show series for FOX Nation entitled "Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss?" The first of three episodes will drop on Monday, May 12th followed by episode two and three dropping on May 13th & 14th respectively.

From January 20th through April 13th of this year, four contestants were in complete isolation in upstate New York, with no contact to the outside world - no phones, internet, television, or social media. Upon their return to society, the contestants compete in an epic showdown as they are tasked with figuring out what actually happened during their seclusion. Gutfeld will present dozens of scenarios, and the contestants must separate real headlines from fake ones. With a prize of $50,000 on the line, their instincts and senses of humor will be put to the test in front of a live audience and a panel featuring Gutfeld! regulars Kat Timpf and Jamie Lissow.

In making the announcement, FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said, "Truth can be stranger than fiction and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld. We are excited for FOX Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America's most-watched late night host's game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world."

Gutfeld added, "For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they'll have to get through me first. Lucky them."

Gutfeld! (10-11 PM/ET) just delivered its highest-rated quarter in the program's four-year history with 3.3 million viewers, 453,000 in the 25-54 demo and 287,000 in the 18-49 demo. The hit show outpaced all broadcast and late-night television, including CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS' After Midnight and Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

In addition to his late-night role, Gutfeld serves as co-host of cable's highest-rated program The Five (5-6 PM/ET) which averaged 4.6 million viewers in 1Q '25 and topped all programs on cable for the last 14 consecutive quarters. As one of the five original hosts when the program launched in 2011, Gutfeld and the ensemble, which includes Harold Ford Jr., Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters, discuss news stories, controversies, and issues of the day in spirited and spontaneous format which has become appointment viewing on cable.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

