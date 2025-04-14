Echospan Recognized By Gartner's Software Advice As A Leader In Customer Support For 2024 And 2025

ATLANTA, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoSpan, a leading provider of employee feedback and development tools, today announced that it has been named a "Best Customer Support" winner by Gartner Digital Markets' Software Advice for both 2024 and 2025. This prestigious recognition is based on customer reviews and real-world feedback from HR professionals and business leaders who use EchoSpan's platform daily.

Software Advice, a Gartner company, helps businesses navigate the software buying journey by publishing verified user reviews and expert insights. EchoSpan's consistent top marks in customer support demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to helping clients succeed with their 360-degree feedback programs.

"This award reflects what we care most about-our customers," said Joe Vance, CEO of EchoSpan. "In an industry where customer service is often an afterthought, we've made it a core part of our value proposition. We don't just support our users - we partner with them, ensuring they get results, not just software."

EchoSpan has long differentiated itself with an unusual combination of product flexibility, affordability, and hands-on support. The company's U.S.-based support team is known for providing fast, thoughtful answers and strategic guidance, even as the platform scales across global organizations.

"At EchoSpan, we believe integrity means doing what we say we'll do, and doing it well," Vance added. "That commitment shows itself in our technology and in every client interaction. It's why so many customers stay with us long-term - and why this recognition from Software Advice is especially meaningful."

With more than 6,000 organizations served since its founding in 2005, EchoSpan continues to grow by staying true to its roots: powerful tools, fair pricing, and a relentless focus on service.

To learn more about EchoSpan or to start a 360 feedback project today, visit or contact us at [email protected] .

