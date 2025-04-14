Prominent Recovery Center Set To Open Third Location In Illinois

Recovery Centers of America Slated to Open New Site in Illinois, Summer 2025

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America , (RCA) a top recovery treatment center in the nation, announced today that it will open its third site in the Chicagoland area this summer in Rolling Meadows. Recovery Centers of America Outpatient Services will be located at 1855 Rohlwing Road, offering addiction treatment services including group counseling, individual and family support, and medication for addiction treatment. This opening comes on the heels of RCA's first offsite outpatient Illinois facility which opened in St. Elgin in October 2021, now located in St. Charles. As part of RCA's commitment to expanding access to care, the new Rolling Meadows location will help bring outpatient services to a new area of the Chicagoland suburbs, making treatment more accessible for individuals and families in need. In addition to the two outpatient treatment centers, RCA offers inpatient recovery services on a beautiful campus located in unincorporated St. Charles.

On a mission to save one million lives, the new facility boasts 4,600 square feet with room to support over 350 patient visits per week. Recovery Center of America's Outpatient Services in Rolling Meadows, a comfortable and tranquil space, will allow RCA to serve more patients within the community in an outpatient environment.

"We are excited to announce the new facility opening in Rolling Meadows this summer," said Brett Cohen, chief executive officer at Recovery Centers of America. "RCA Outpatient Services is a crucial step toward expanding access to effective, sustainable treatment. As the third site in Illinois, we aim to provide all necessary support for patients on their recovery journey."

"Rolling Meadow's new outpatient facility will be supported by a compassionate clinical team, who share a common goal of sustained recovery with a connection to a strong support community," said Karen Wolownik Albert, chief executive officer at Recovery Centers of America at St. Charles.

Addiction services at the new site will include a full continuum of outpatient care for adults 18 and over: Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and General Outpatient Program (GOP). PHP, the most intensive option with an extended day treatment, serves as a bridge when an individual is transitioning from inpatient treatment. IOP provides structured day treatment while allowing patients to maintain family and work responsibilities, and GOP offers continued support as patients move toward long-term recovery.

Free, confidential screenings are available to individuals seeking help, and RCA encourages those in need, or their loved ones, to reach out and take the first step toward recovery.

