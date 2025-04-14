Spoton Powers Restaurants With Insights, Innovation, And Industry Growth In 2025

New Product Enhancements and Faster Payment Flows Help Operators Improve Efficiency and Guest Satisfaction



SpotOn grows in popularity amongst restaurants committed to delivering unique, community-driven hospitality experiences.

New financial insights help operators prepare for the future while improving profitability. Recent product innovations enhance operational efficiency and guest engagement for restaurant operators.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotOn , a leading software and payments partner for restaurants and small businesses, enters 2025 with strong momentum driven by new client wins, expanded advisory expertise and key product enhancements. With a focus on helping restaurants navigate economic pressures and improve profitability, SpotOn has released tools for improved financial management and solutions for streamlined payment flows. These updates, combined with new partnerships with standout restaurants, reinforce SpotOn's commitment to equipping operators with the tools and insights needed to thrive in 2025, no matter what comes their way.

Driving Innovation: New Product Launches and Enhancements

SpotOn continues to bring new updates to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive restaurant profitability. With enhanced automation, smarter financial tools, and expanded integrations, these advancements reflect SpotOn's ongoing commitment to providing technology that helps restaurants operate more efficiently, maximize revenue, and deliver exceptional hospitality.



Quick & easy payment flow on Guest Facing Displays : Now, consumers can pay in just 3 simple taps with a streamlined payment flow designed for fewer steps, faster transactions and improved efficiency for consumers. Start a tab with 1 click : To simplify starting a tab in offline mode providing smoother operations and better overall experience for operators and guests.

Expanding the SpotOn Community: New Client Wins and Advisor Agreements

SpotOn is entering Q2 with strong momentum, building on a successful first quarter marked by exciting growth. With numerous standout restaurants choosing SpotOn as their technology partner, the company continues to differentiate itself as a trusted leader in restaurant technology with tech that works the way operators work and is built by people who live and breathe restaurants. Adding hundreds of clients each week, these new partnerships highlight SpotOn's ability to support a wide range of hospitality operators-from beloved local establishments to multi-regional restaurant groups-helping them streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive profitability.



Cafe Ficelle (Southern California) Family-owned and inspired by the Scofield Family's extensive travels throughout Europe - particularly France - Café Ficelle has become a cherished spot in Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Known for their artisan breads, pastries, and carefully curated café experience, Café Ficelle brings a slice of European charm to Southern California. With SpotOn, they'll be equipped to streamline operations and enhance the guest experience while preserving their commitment to quality and tradition.

Cantina Louie (Florida and North Carolina): Since opening its doors in 2014, Cantina Louie has been dedicated to serving authentic Mexican street food with creative flair. Their commitment to high-quality ingredients and memorable dining experiences has made them a standout destination for tacos, cocktails, and more. SpotOn's technology will empower Cantina Louie to simplify operations, enhance guest engagement, and continue delivering exceptional service.

DAMARKOM (Oregon): A multi-concept collective in the coastal community of Seaside, Oregon with a wide array of offerings from pizzerias and fine dining to a candy shop and bowling alley including Sisu Brewing Co. and Finn's Fish House .

The Restaurant Collective at Bearizona Wildlife Park ( Williams, AZ ): Beyond its stunning wildlife encounters, Bearizona Wildlife Park offers guests a unique dining experience that complements their visit. Featuring rustic eateries that celebrate local flavors, Bearizona's dining options provide a perfect spot for families and visitors to unwind and enjoy a hearty meal. By partnering with SpotOn, Bearizona's dining venues will be equipped to streamline ordering, improve kitchen efficiency, and enhance the overall guest experience - ensuring every visitor leaves satisfied, both in adventure and appetite. Steve Sargent, The Stillery Group : As the newest member of SpotOn's Advisory Group, Sargent joins a collection of restaurateurs and industry leaders dedicated to shaping the future of restaurant technology. As he implements SpotOn technology across his concepts, his insights into creating immersive dining experiences and his commitment to operational excellence will provide invaluable guidance as SpotOn continues to innovate and develop solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the restaurant industry.

SpotOn Shines Light on Financial Struggles and Growth Opportunities for Restaurants

SpotOn's 2025 Restaurant Business Report released in March underscores the company's commitment to equipping restaurant operators with the data, tools, and financial insights needed to navigate an increasingly competitive market. The report highlights the economic pressures, pricing challenges, and funding obstacles facing operators while offering actionable strategies to enhance profitability and drive long-term success. More than 90% of operators are concerned about changes in consumer spending habits, making demand harder to predict, but even more concerning only 15% of operators say they can easily access key cost projections, leaving many without a clear financial picture. By providing real-time financial reporting, smarter pricing strategies, and alternative funding solutions, SpotOn continues to support independent operators and strengthen their ability to compete in 2025 and beyond.

Looking Ahead

"As we head into Q2, we're encouraged by the momentum restaurants have built in the first quarter," said Lambert Walsh, Chief Customer Officer of SpotOn. "Despite ongoing challenges, operators continue to demonstrate resilience, creativity, and adaptability-factors that have driven strong performance across the industry. Our latest innovations, partnerships and resources are designed to build on this progress, equipping restaurants with the tools and support they need to sustain growth and deliver exceptional guest experiences in the months ahead."

As the restaurant industry springs forward into Q2, SpotOn remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and strengthening partnerships that empower operators to flourish. Building on a strong start to the year, fresh innovations and new collaborations are set to drive even greater success in 2025, helping restaurants streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and maximize profitability in the season ahead.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading software and payment companies, providing the technology and support that helps local businesses-and the people who run them-to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does-with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Megan Palmer

[email protected]

410-262-7349

SOURCE SpotOn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED