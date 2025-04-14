Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints John Frascotti And Allan Tanenbaum To Its Board Of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc. , the company that makes delicious, high-quality food and beverage products and donates 100% of its profits to help kids who face adversity, today announced several changes to its board of directors.

John Frascotti has been elected as Executive Chairman effective April 7. Ellen Marram, who has been non-executive chair, will serve as Vice Chair and Lead Independent Director. Additionally, Allan Tanenbaum has been elected as a new member of the board.

"As we continue to position the Newman's Own brand for continued growth and impact, we are delighted to welcome John Frascotti and Allan Tanenbaum," said Ellen Marram. "John's very successful record in strategic leadership, transformation and growth as President and Chief Operating Officer at Hasbro and as a senior executive at Reebok, as well as Allan's brand building experience as a director of several food businesses and non-profits, will be invaluable."

John Frascotti is an experienced c-suite executive and board member with a track record of success leading publicly held, consumer-focused global companies through transformation and growth, and serving on several public and private boards.

Frascotti most recently was Hasbro, Inc.'s President and Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Hasbro Board of Directors. Before Hasbro, Frascotti led multiple high-growth business units at Reebok International, Ltd. including Reebok's sports footwear and apparel division, acquisitions, global sports marketing, and licensing. Currently, Frascotti serves on the Board of Directors of Dephy, Inc. and Fabrizia Spirits and is an Operating Adviser at Relentless Consumer Partners. Frascotti has served on the Board of Directors of several public companies, including The Children's Place (PLCE) and Corus Entertainment (CJR-B).

Allan Tanenbaum is a Co-Founder, Managing Partner and General Counsel of Equicorp Partners, a private equity and advisory firm specializing in the quick service and casual food industry. He previously served as General Counsel to AFC Enterprises, the franchiser of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Church's Chicken, Seattle's Best Coffee and Cinnabon where, as a member of senior management, he was involved in the development of the brands and their products. Prior to joining AFCE, he was in private legal practice for over thirty years, specializing in business transactions.

Tanenbaum currently serves on the Board of Directors of Designer Brands, Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp., and is a former Chair of the Audit Committee of the American Bar Association. He has been extensively involved in non-profit work and is a Founding Member of The Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation.

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Its products include salad dressings, frozen pizza, pasta sauces, salsa, refrigerated lemonades, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Owned by Newman's Own Foundation, Newman's Own, Inc, continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to its owner to help children who face adversity. To learn more please visit NewmansOwn .

