Muinzer Announces Senior Leadership Promotion

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a leading private equity real estate investment firm specializing in student housing, today announced Michael Snyder has been named President of Muinzer. This promotion highlights his extensive industry and firm experience over the past 10 years, his deep student housing expertise, and his aligned vision for Muinzer's continued growth. In his new role, Michael will provide key strategic and operational direction further accelerating Muinzer's growth. Mr. Snyder will also continue serving as COO.

This promotion and new role reflect Muinzer's expanded institutional capabilities and transition into a new stage of growth while also recognizing Mr. Snyder's contributions. "For more than 20 years, Muinzer has maintained a consistent approach to student housing investing and has provided a culture of stability throughout numerous cycles for all of its stakeholders," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO of his namesake firm. "As we transition into this new stage of growth for our firm, I am confident that Michael's outstanding leadership and operational expertise will be instrumental in advancing and executing the vision for Muinzer," added Mr. Muinzer.

"I am grateful for Marc's confidence in my ability to drive the strategic initiatives we've developed at Muinzer," said Mr. Snyder. "I'm excited to step into this new role and look forward to working with our team to grow the firm while staying true to our longstanding culture and deep roots in student housing."

About Muinzer:

Muinzer was founded by Marc Muinzer in 2002. With offices in Los Angeles, Knoxville, Auburn, West Lafayette, and Chicago, Muinzer is one of the largest owners and operators of student housing in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. Please visit for more information.

Contact:

Muinzer

248 S. Chauncey Avenue

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Muinzer

