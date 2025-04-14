Christy's Foundation Easter Giveaway: Free Groceries, Gifts & Easter Bunny Visit

Join us April 17 in Northridge for free groceries, festive gifts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny-fun for the whole family!

- Christy DawsonNORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christy's Foundation is excited to invite the community to its annual Easter Grocery Giveaway on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave, Unit 46, Northridge, CA 91324.This special event aims to support families in need by providing free groceries, complimentary gifts, and a festive atmosphere to celebrate the holiday.Event Highlights:.Free Groceries: Attendees will receive a variety of fresh produce, dairy products, pantry staples, and more to prepare nutritious meals at home..Complimentary Gifts: Each family will receive a special Easter gift to celebrate the holiday season..Easter Bunny Appearance: Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny, creating lasting memories for children and adults alike..Cooking Instructions: To promote healthy eating habits, Christy's Foundation will provide cooking instructions and recipes tailored to the groceries distributed, empowering families to prepare wholesome meals.This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our partners: Feeding America, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Albertsons, Smart & Final, America's Next Investment, and Northridge Fashion Center.Ongoing Food Relief Efforts:In addition to the Easter event, Christy's Foundation operates a weekly Food Relief Program, providing free groceries to anyone in need every Thursday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Northridge Fashion Center location. Each week, the foundation distributes between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, whole grains, and high-quality proteins, with a different meat protein offered each week, serving hundreds of families across Los Angeles County.Addressing Food Insecurity in Los Angeles County:Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Los Angeles County. As of October 2024, approximately 25% of households-about 832,000-experience food insecurity, a rate significantly higher than the national average of 14%. Among low-income households, the rate is even more alarming at 41% usc). These statistics underscore the importance of community initiatives like Christy's Foundation's Food Relief Program in providing essential support to those in need.Call to Action:Christy's Foundation relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to continue its mission of combating food insecurity. Community members are encouraged to contribute by making monetary donations, volunteering their time, or providing food items. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant impact in the lives of those we serve.To donate or learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit our donation page at christysfoundation/donation.Christy's Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and promoting wellness in underserved communities. Through initiatives like the Easter Grocery Giveaway and the weekly Food Relief Program, the foundation continues its mission to provide essential resources and support to those in need.For more information about the event or to learn how to get involved, please visit christysfoundation or contact us at ....

