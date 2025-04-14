U.S. Money Reserve Launches America's Gold Authority Podcast To Deliver Expert Insights On Today's Economic Landscape

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first set of episodes – now available for streaming – dives into recent economic trends, the outlook ahead, and actionable strategies for enhancing wealth protection and portfolio diversification:



Banking Risks

Tariffs & Trade Wars

The Financial Risks of Technology

Tariffs' Impact on Consumers

The Dollar Debt Trap

The Global Financial Outlook Market Warning Signs

"Launching the America's Gold Authority Podcast allows us to engage our audience through one of the most rapidly growing media channels," said Ryan Buchanan, Chief Creative Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "It's a powerful platform to deliver the education, insights, and perspective our customers value – especially in today's unpredictable financial climate."

The show will release new episodes every two weeks, spotlighting expert perspectives from former U.S. Mint Directors Philip Diehl and Edmund Moy. As U.S. Money Reserve's President and Chief Strategist respectively, Diehl and Moy bring decades of experience in public service and precious metals leadership to engaging conversations on market dynamics, financial resilience, and long-term strategies for growing and safeguarding personal wealth.

"I'm honored to be part of a platform that brings real-world perspective to the financial conversations people care about most," said Philip Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve. "This podcast provides valuable context and a fresh look at how precious metals can fit into a long-term financial strategy – not only for portfolio resilience and wealth insurance during uncertain times, but also as a powerful means of wealth accumulation in more favorable markets. Gold has long been recognized as a hedge against economic volatility, but its strong performance – outpacing the S&P 500 during the recent bull market and over the past 25 years – also underscores its potential for growth. This podcast is an opportunity to educate listeners on the importance of diversification, including precious metals, now more than ever."

Listeners can find the "America's Gold Authority Podcast" on the following platforms:



Spotify

Apple Podcasts YouTube

For additional resources and exclusive content, visit their website here.

About U.S. Money Reserve

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. as well as precious-metals IRAs ("gold IRAs"). Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country have relied on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at usmr , watch videos on YouTube, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

Media Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve