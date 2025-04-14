San Diego Angel Conference VII At SDSU Announces 12 Semifinalists

Editorial note: Members of the media interested in covering SDAC VII, should contact one of the media contacts detailed below. Information on the SDSU media parking policy can be found on the university's media relations websit .

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 SDSU San Diego Angel Conferenc (SDAC VII) is pleased to announce the 12 startup semifinalists that are one step closer to pitching at SDAC VII on June 5, 2025. Now in its seventh year, SDAC is an annual event with workshops, training sessions, and events designed for startups and angel investors. A highlight of SDAC is its final pitch competition, which showcases approximately six startups that compete for $200,000* or more in angel investment.

An active investor at SDAC, Jaci Saunder, Chief Financial Officer at Stella Foundation, says, "SDAC is one of the most thoughtfully put-together programs for new angel investors. It's all about learning by doing-digging into real startups, meeting incredible founders, and making actual investments. I'm really excited to share the semifinalists-each company brings bold ideas and the kind of execution we look for in early-stage investing."

The semi-finalists include:

EVlogic, Inc.

Veera

Recoup Beverage

GolTech

Ciconia Medical

Helande Innovations

Reacher Technologies Inc.

MeCo Diagnostics

Sipwell Wine Co.

ReliaCare

ImproVRise

Loopholes

Kabir Gambir, founder of Helande Innovations, says about being a semifinalist, "We are honored and thrilled to be among other inspiring entrepreneurs for the SDAC VII semifinals pitch! This program provides the continuous education, welcoming investors, and insightful feedback needed to help make our vision of a pain-free future a reality. "

In the coming week, each semifinalist will present a 10-minute pitch to SDAC VII fund investors. Of those semifinalists, approximately six startups will advance, solidifying their spot in the final pitch competition on June 5, 2025. While one company will be chosen to receive investment at SDAC VII, SDAC has a strong track record of additional companies securing funding, thanks to the deep engagement of its investor network.

SDAC has become one of the most dynamic and impactful platforms for angel investors in the country. It's more than a conference-it's a launchpad for innovative companies and a masterclass for investors. The move to San Diego State University's Fowler College of Business marks an exciting new chapter-one that expands SDAC's reach, deepens its impact, and accelerates its momentum.

For SDAC VII tickets and event details, visit . Accredited investors interested in learning more can contact [email protected] .

About San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC)

Over $300 million has been raised by SDAC portfolio companies or invested by SDAC-affiliated investors since the conference's founding. SDAC is powered by a network of more than 35 partner organizations and sponsors committed to driving inclusive innovation, including The Brink SBDC, Startup San Diego, University of California, San Diego, Techstars San Diego powered by SDSU, and Stella Foundation. Key sponsors include C3 Bank, TriNet, Mintz, JLabs, ATS Wealth Management, Coeptus Law, Pillsbury Law, AngelGen, She Invests!, and Gust. Learn more at .

*Actual amount invested depends on the total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

Media Contact:

Silvia Mah

858.603.2677

[email protected]

SOURCE San Diego Angel Conference

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED