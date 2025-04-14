SIX COMPANIES JOIN CATALYST ACCELERATOR's NEW GOVERNMENT BUSINESS BOOT CAMP FOR OKLAHOMA STARTUPS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Catalyst Accelerator and Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute Host Six Companies for Summer Boot Camp

Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator is excited to announce the selection of six exceptional small businesses with innovative tech solutions for the Oklahoma Government Business Boot Camp. Hosted in collaboration with the Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) at The University of Tulsa (UTulsa), this program brings together Oklahoma-based technology startups to equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate government contracting opportunities.

The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV), exists to empower nontraditional technology companies to accelerate their involvement in the national defense ecosystem by providing connections, mentorship, and business development in a collaborative setting for a lasting national impact.

OCII scales up research and development infrastructure and facilities to collaborate with Oklahoma businesses on cyber security, use-inspired problem-solving, technology experimentation, and producing novel technologies for commercialization.

The in-person, two-week boot camp will be held June 2-13, 2025, at The University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This equity-free program offers insights provided by subject matter experts, including government leaders and business consultants. The six selected companies will gain valuable connections within Oklahoma's government and industry ecosystem, helping them position their technologies for acquiring government contracts.

"The innovation ecosystem in Oklahoma is so dynamic and talented. I'm incredibly honored and looking forward to working with all of them!" - Shae Thomas, Program Director, Catalyst Accelerator

“The six companies chosen represent Oklahoma's top talent solving our government's top challenges. From supply chain and operations optimization to the most advanced aerospace technology, these companies offer the solutions our nation needs to maintain our edge in the present and coming generation.” - Adrienne Yandell, Senior Director, Technology and Community, The University of Tulsa

The Catalyst Accelerator and OCII teams, with technical advisement from government, industry, and academia, underwent a rigorous selection process in order to carefully choose the companies for the Government Business Boot Camp. The following startups were chosen based on their demonstrated potential and innovative capability solutions:

AirWise Solutions (Tulsa, OK) We provide dynamic 3D situational awareness for leaders managing critical infrastructure and public safety operations. Increase service uptime, improve safety and lower operational costs for your customers by harnessing drone and GIS spatial data.

Burgess Aerospace Innovations (Stillwater, OK) Burgess Aerospace InnovationsTM specializes in cutting-edge hybrid-electric propulsion and high-speed aerospace technologies tailored for defense applications. BAI develops advanced unmanned aircraft systems designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), rapid response, and tactical operations. With a commitment to national security and innovation, BAI is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of aerospace capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the Department of Defense.

CubeNexus (Tulsa, OK) CubeNexus is transforming how the world interacts with real-world data by structuring sensor and IoT streams into a 4D format that embeds both time and 3D location. Our patented TULSA data structure enables instant, AI-ready insights-even in GPS-denied environments-by unifying complex, multi-source data into a single spatiotemporal language. From defense to energy and telecom, CubeNexus empowers industries to make faster, smarter decisions by turning raw data into real-time spatial intelligence. We're building the data infrastructure that powers the future of digital twins, autonomous systems, and spatial computing.

DeltaX Propulsion (Bixby, OK) DeltaX Propulsion is advancing the state of the art in electric propulsion for small satellites and spacecraft. We focus on developing high-efficiency electrospray thrusters that are lightweight, modular, and scalable to meet the evolving needs of modern space missions. Our work bridges cutting-edge nanomaterials research with practical in-space applications, enabling agile maneuvering, formation flying, and extended mission lifetimes. At DeltaX Propulsion, we aim to expand access to precise and sustainable spacecraft mobility through rigorous scientific innovation.

Organizely (Tulsa, OK) Organizely is redefining the Future of Work with a powerful platform built to boost productivity and unlock smarter, more efficient ways of working. At its core is Organizely Process-an intelligent automation engine that transforms static documents into live, interactive workflows in under two minutes, eliminating manual setup. By streamlining operations, enhancing team collaboration, and enabling real-time progress tracking, it empowers organizations to meet digital transformation and ESG goals effortlessly. Whether scaling global operations or simplifying complex processes, Organizely delivers clarity, speed, and control at every step.

Terradac Technologies (Tulsa, OK) Terradac Technologies is pioneering next-generation environmental sensing solutions to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our flagship innovation, the TerraStinger, is a rugged, high-resolution CO2 emissions sensor designed for real-time deployment in the harshest industrial environments. Backed by Department of Energy funding, we're enabling precise, on-the-ground emissions data to drive smarter decisions in energy, manufacturing, and transportation. At Terradac, we turn complex environmental challenges into actionable intelligence.

The Catalyst Accelerator is proud to play a pivotal role in driving technological advancements and fostering innovation for the U.S. government. By bringing together talented startups and industry leaders, the Accelerator aims to fast-track the development and deployment of technologies that will benefit the state of Oklahoma, small-businesses, and the U.S. government.

This Government Business Boot Camp is made possible through the Small Business Administration's 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) award. Learn more about the Stage One and Stage Two organizations in the 2024 GAFC Public Directory .

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force's Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado's aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

About Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute

The Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) at The University of Tulsa scales up research and development infrastructure and facilities to collaborate with Oklahoma businesses on cyber security, use-inspired problem-solving, technology experimentation, and producing novel technologies for commercialization. ​OCII's staff of professionals is dedicated to supporting and advancing cyber talent and expanding economic benefits throughout Oklahoma to position the state as a leader in cyber and technology.​ OCII's mission is to cultivate Oklahoma's technology and cyber ecosystem, through research, innovation, education, and collaboration with industry, workforce, government, and academic partners. OCII's vision is to unify Oklahoma's tech and cyber ecosystem to establish the state as a pre-eminent cyber hub.​ OCII was established in 2023 through an initial $24 million investment, composed of Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF) matching funds for workforce development, small business outreach, and lab-to-market technology innovation.

