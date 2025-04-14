Chasin A Dream Foundation Launches Mindful Haven To Support Families Of Children With Life-Threatening Illnesses

Chasin A Dream founder, Lori Griffith launches Mindful Haven

The Jupiter based 501(c)(3) foundation has launched a program specifically designed to support the parents, siblings, and caregivers of warrior children.

- Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream FoundationJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation is proud to announce the official launch of Mindful Haven, a new community, safe space, and resource center created to support families navigating the unimaginable: life-threatening childhood illnesses, disabilities, and the loss of a child.The program's first official event, the Warrior Moms Summit, took place on April 5, 2025, at the DoubleTree in Palm Beach Gardens. Chasin A Dream welcomed mothers of children with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, along with grieving mothers who have lost a child, for a powerful day of healing, support, and connection. The event featured heartfelt talks and expert guidance from Dr. Ken Grey, Terra Brown, Angel and Marc Chernoff, Tara Wells, and Stacy Willett.“When a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, or when a child is lost, the world can stop spinning,” said Lori Griffith , founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation.“Mindful Haven was created to meet that moment and to offer connection, compassion, and care for the families too often left to carry the weight of the unimaginable in silence. The Warrior Moms Summit was the first step in what we know will become a truly life-changing program.”Mindful Haven was developed to provide emotional, practical, and therapeutic support for families impacted by pediatric illness, medical trauma, and loss. The program offers healing retreats, support groups, wellness workshops, and curated resources designed to serve:Parents and caregivers of children with life-threatening illnesses and disabilitiesSiblings of pediatric cancer warriorsFamilies navigating ongoing medical traumaMothers, fathers, and siblings grieving the loss of a childIn a world that often turns away from hard conversations, Mindful Haven leans in-with expert support, open arms, and a compassionate community that walks beside each family, one moment at a time.Mindful Haven is a program of Chasin A Dream Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides life-changing support to local children battling cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and other serious medical conditions. Founded in 2017 and based in Jupiter, Florida, the organization proudly serves families across Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative.Your support makes Mindful Haven possible. Together, we can offer a lifeline to families in crisis and remind them that they are never forgotten. To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit chasinadream.ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, the foundation offers direct financial assistance, essential resources, and emotional support to children and families in need. Through its Locals Helping Localsinitiative and the new Mindful Haven program, Chasin A Dream rallies the community to deliver critical care, hope, and moments of joy to the families who need it most. The foundation proudly serves Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.

