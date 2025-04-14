Inventhelp Inventor Develops Clip To Distribute The Weight Of Any Load (SGJ-457)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to handle the weight of a load being carried by an individual," said an inventor, from Herriman, Utah, "so I invented the LOAD BEARING CLIP. My ergonomic design would support the weight of the load being carried, while the individual uses their hands primarily to steady the load from shifting."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to distribute and support the weight of any load being carried. In doing so, it can be used with any work belt or strap. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency. It also helps prevent pain, stress, and potential injuries. The invention features a universal design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for all tradesmen, building construction contractors/workers, moving company workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-457, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

